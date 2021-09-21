31-year-old woman dies of coronavirus

A 31-year-old woman from Modi'in Ilit died Tuesday night from the coronavirus at Assaf Harofeh Medical Center.

The woman had not been vaccinated.

The hospital said that the woman was "admitted to the coronavirus ward in the ICU in the early evening after being brought there by the MDA during prolonged resuscitation efforts. Despite the efforts of the medical staff to resuscitate her, we were sadly forced to determine her death."

Data from the Health Ministry show that in the last day, 8,675 new verified patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, with 2,530 of them diagnosed since midnight.

707 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, of whom 188 are on ventilators and 40 are hooked up to an ECMO device.