London: Anti-Israel protestors charged for calling to 'rape' Jewish daughters

Four men who shouted anti-Semitic abuse and threats and abuse in a Jewish neighborhood in London have been charged, police said Monday.

The men were arrested after video emerged on social media showing them driving in a pro-Palestinian car convoy in northern London while broadcasting rape threats against Jewish women and other anti-Semitic messages from a megaphone.

The messages included 'f** the Jews, f** their mothers, rape their daughters."

The convoy took place during Operation Guardian of the Walls, where Israel struck terrorist targets in Gaza with airstrikes in response to the launching of over 4,000 rockets by Hamas and other terrorist organizations in Gaza. The 11-day conflict was accompanied by a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents in England.

The London Metropolitan Police said that the suspects are all from the northwestern city of Blackthorn and have been charged with “using threatening, abusive or insulting words, or behavior, with intent, likely to stir up racial hatred.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson blasted the incident in May.

"There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society. Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain's Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today," he tweeted.