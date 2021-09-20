Romania becomes 20th nation boycotting Durban IV conference

Romania has become the twentieth country boycotting the Durban IV conference, marking the twentieth anniversary of the original event, taking place on Wednesday at the United Nations.

B’nai B’rith International commended Romania for refusing to attend the event.

“Thanks to Romania for reportedly announcing it won’t take part in the UN summit marking 20 years since the notorious Durban conference. We urge all states to do likewise,” said B’nai B’rith International.

The Durban IV conference will mark the twentieth anniversary of the 2001 World Conference on Racism in Durban, South Africa. That conference deteriorated into an anti-Israel and anti-Semitic hatefest, with Israel being accused of "crimes against humanity,” “ethnic cleansing,” “apartheid” and “genocide.”

The ADL described the 2001 conference and its follow up events as “permanently tainted as a notorious vehicle to promote anti-Semitism and incite hatred against Israel.”

Countries boycotting Durban IV include including Israel, the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Germany, Bulgaria, Croatia and New Zealand.

Last week, an Irish pro-Israel group urged the Irish government to join with the lengthy list of other countries boycotting Durban IV.

On Sunday, Human Rights Voices, Touro Institute on Human Rights and CAMERA hosted a conference opposing Durban IV.

Ahead of the event, pro-Israel groups and NGOs also launched social media campaigns calling on countries to refuse to attend.

Combat Antisemitism Movement is running a campaign asking for signatures on a letter titled “Call on Your Country to Pull Out From the Durban IV Antisemitic Hate Fest.”

“This week, the UN will mark the 20th anniversary of the Durban conference, which turned into an anti-Semitic hate fest with long-lasting effects,” said the group. “Urge all enlightened nations to Say No To Durban and join the 20 countries that have already pulled out!”

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) urged countries who are still planning to attend the conference to reconsider.

“The 2001 Durban conference was a chance for the international community to address racism. Instead, it devolved into an anti-Semitic and anti-Israel disgrace,” AJC tweeted. “There is no room for anti-Semitism in the fight against racism. All countries serious about combating anti-Semitism should skip the Durban anniversary event.”