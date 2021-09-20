Australia: Over 200 arrested at Melbourne anti-lockdown protest
Police say 235 arrested, 193 charged with breaching public health orders at anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne on Saturday.
Melbourne, Australia
iStock
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsAustralia: Over 200 arrested at Melbourne anti-lockdown protest
Australia: Over 200 arrested at Melbourne anti-lockdown protest
Police say 235 arrested, 193 charged with breaching public health orders at anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne on Saturday.
Melbourne, Australia
iStock
top