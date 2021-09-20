Body found in Wyoming matches that of missing blogger

Police and FBI agents searching a national park in Wyoming for a blogger on Sunday found a body "consistent" with the 22-year-old woman, Gabby Petito, but said they had not yet made a formal identification of the remains, Reuters reports.

The body was discovered in a remote area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, near the Spread Creek Dispersed campground where law enforcement officials had directed their search, FBI spokesman Charles Jones said.

"Earlier today human remains were discovered consistent with Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito," Jones told an afternoon news conference, according to Reuters.

"Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery," Jones said, adding that the cause of death was yet to be determined.

Members of Petito's family reported her missing on September 11, ten days after her 23-year-old boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, returned home from a months-long cross-country trip in a van without her.

Laundrie has been named a "person of interest" in the case but has not been seen since leaving his family's home in North Port, Florida, last Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Before disappearing, Laundrie had refused to speak with investigators and retained a lawyer.

Petito and Laundrie left her home state of New York in June, heading west in the van with plans to visit national parks along the way and documenting the trip on social media.

Petito posted her last photo on August 25. Her family believes she was headed to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming when they last heard from her. She was last seen walking out of a hotel in Salt Lake City on August 24.

Last week, police in Moab, Utah, released body camera footage of an August 12 encounter two of their officers had with the couple during a traffic stop.

In the video, Petito is sobbing as she describes a quarrel with Laundrie that she says became physical at times. The officers did not detain the couple but insisted they spend that night separately.