A 15-year-old boy was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Road 4 near Givat Shmuel Thursday, on Yom Kippur.

In another incident, a 20-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in an open area near the Ga'aton junction, and an 11-year-old boy riding a bicycle was seriously injured in a separate accident.

15 other people were injured in traffic accidents across Israel on Yom Kippur.