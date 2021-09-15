McEnany: The Deep State indeed exists
Kayleigh McEnany responds to report that chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff acted to undermine Trump during his time in the White House.
Tags: Trending Kayleigh McEnany
Kayleigh McEnany
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaMcEnany: The Deep State indeed exists
McEnany: The Deep State indeed exists
Kayleigh McEnany responds to report that chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff acted to undermine Trump during his time in the White House.
Tags: Trending Kayleigh McEnany
Kayleigh McEnany
Reuters
top