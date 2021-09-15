Foul play? State witness in Netanyahu trial dies in plane crash
The tragic death of two Israelis has sent huge ripple waves towards Jerusalem and the former Prime Minister.
Netanyahu Trial State Witness
Plane crash
iStock
|
