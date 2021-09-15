DM Benny Gantz: Israel won't evacuate settlements

In an interview with the U.S.-based Foreign Policy magazine in which he focused on the Iran nuclear threat and a likely return to negotiations, Defense Minister Benny Gantz also referred to the prospects of a peace deal with the PA.

Gantz said Israel would not evacuate Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria but later on conceded that, "We will need two political entities."

The Minister of Defense stated that while security cooperation with the PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas was of "the utter importance", Abbas "still believes in a return to the pre-'67 armistice borders."

"He needs to realize we're here to stay," continued Gantz, adding: "It won't happen. We won't evacuate settlements."