9,539 new COVID cases, as number of seriously ill patients falls

A total of 9,539 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning, down from 10,796 new cases reported Monday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive fell from 6.09% Monday to 5.95% Tuesday.

There are now 84,098 known active cases of the virus across Israel, including 1,090 hospitalized patients with COVID.

Since the pandemic began, 1,197,689 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported.

The number of seriously ill patients fell Wednesday from 676 Tuesday to 650. Of those, 236 are in critical condition, with 172 are on respirators.

Thus far, a total of 7,444 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded across Israel, including 17 deaths on Tuesday and two Wednesday morning.