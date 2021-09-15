Israel ratchets up security ahead of Yom Kippur

Border Police officers in the Old City of Jerusalem

Israeli security forces are deploying reinforcements across the country ahead of the Yom Kippur holiday, which is set to begin at sundown.

In particular, security is being beefed up in Jerusalem, following a terrorist stabbing attack near the Central Bus Station this week.

Jerusalem District Police Commander Doron Turgeman ordered extra security forces deployed in and around the capital, beyond the standard increase for major holidays, due in part to intelligence information suggesting terrorist groups will attempt to carry out additional attacks in Jerusalem.

Thousands of police officers, Border Police officers, and volunteers will be deployed across the capital for the Yom Kippur holiday, police said.

Security forces around the country will be on elevated alert during the holiday as the manhunt continues for two of the six terrorists who escaped from Gilboa Prison in northern Israel recently.

While four of the six terrorists were apprehended, two remain at large, including at least one whom Israeli security officials believe has reached the Palestinian Authority, and is likely in the Jenin area of Samaria.

Roughly 800 officers and Shin Bet internal security agents continued their efforts to locate the two escaped terrorists Wednesday morning, with checkpoints put in place around Arab towns in the Jezreel Valley area.