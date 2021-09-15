Joe Biden’s next blunder – Jerusalem

You are probably wondering what comes next for the man who’s done everything wrong since he became president.

Wait no more. Biden has set his sights on Jerusalem so far as his next blunder following Afghanistan.

Biden is prepared to fix everything that ain’t broke.

Robert Gates, defense secretary under Obama, put it like this: “Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

Say this about that, he is consistent, and to remain consistently wrong, Biden seems determined to reopen the US special consulate in Jerusalem.

(That is totally separate from the US Embassy in Jerusalem.)



Accordingly, the Taliban are now people we trust, and the Palestinian Authority are Israel’s partners in peace…among other such fantasies.

Trump had the consulate shut down, largely because he was clear-eyed and knew that it was designated to do business with the PA—terrorists.

That has never been a bother to Biden and fellow Democrat lawmakers, who view the term terrorist differently from Monday to Thursday.

Accordingly, the Taliban are now people we trust, and the Palestinian Authority are Israel’s partners in peace…among other such fantasies.

Re-opening the consulate amounts to a reward for terrorism…terrorism aimed specifically against Jews through the Palestinian Authority’s Martyrs Fund.

“Pay to Slay,” in other words, or, “Kill Jews, Get Rich.” There is nothing like this anywhere else in the civilized world.

The Taylor Force Act was supposed to put an end to this barbarism. No such luck when Jewish blood is so appetizing to Mahmoud Abbas and his gangs.

You’d think an end to this practice would come first, that is, before any talk about a US consulate in Jerusalem, yet Biden, Blinken etc. are raring to go forward with this blight.

Regardless.

Perhaps they forget, or need to be reminded, that Israel is a sovereign nation, and Jerusalem is its capital…been so for 3,000 years. (A must read.)

The Palestinian Arabs have no legitimate claim.

The return of the US consulate, however, would let them pretend that they share the capital. Step one, in their minds, to taking it over completely.

The Palestinian Arabs, successfully pushed aside by Trump, don’t need much to place themselves back into the big picture. Nobody does it better.

Are the Abraham Accords still safe from Biden’s wrecking ball?

From day one, Biden has been on a spree to savage all of Trump’s accomplishments. So we can’t be sure about anything…nothing that he touches.

For the terrorists among the Palestinian Arabs, however, in Biden they see someone they can work with handily, being the un-Trump.

Biden, after all, cut and ran and gave up Afghanistan to the jihadists…. people of the same family as the PA.

That is surely a signal to Ramallah and Gaza that here is a man always ready to give up old friends in order to make a separate peace.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

J.Engelhard Engelhard books

































