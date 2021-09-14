Gantz: If terror orgs rear their heads we'll take them down

Defense Minister Benny Gantz toured the IDF’s Central Command and conducted a situational assessment together with the IDF’s Chief of the General Staff, Head of the Central Command, Head of COGAT, Head of the Judea and Samaria Brigade, Head of the Civil Administration and representatives of the ISA and Border Police.



Gantz stated during the situational assessment: “Security forces are deployed and prepared to defend Israel’s citizens against any threat. I commend the soldiers, police officers and border police officers for their rapid and resilient response to recent events, and I wish a rapid recovery to those who were injured.

"Israel has no desire to harm the routine lives of Palestinians and we are seeking economic and other civilian measures in order to continue strengthening our coordination with the Palestinian Authority," he added.

"If any terror organizations rear their heads - we will make sure to take them down. This is true both in Judea and Samaria as well as in Gaza. We will continue to enable millions of lives to continue in their routine while acting with all the means at our disposal,” the defense minister concluded.