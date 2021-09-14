'What I saw in the White House:' Melania Trump's secrets

Stephanie Grisham, a former aide to Melania Trump, will soon publish a tell-all book about her time working for the former First Lady titled "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House"

In one of the stories recounted in the book, Grisham texted the First Lady on January 6, 2021, as rioters protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election broke into the Capitol Building.

"Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?" Grisham asked, to which Trump replied with a simple "no."

According to Grisham, on January 6 Melania was "preoccupied" with preparing a photo shoot for a rug at the White House, and only issued a statement condemning the violence five days later on January 11.

Politico reported that Grisham resigned as Melania's press secretary hours after receiving the terse reply on January 6, and that she now sees the former First Lady as similar to "the doomed French queen," Marie Antoinette, "Dismissive. Defeated. Detached."

Grisham also accuses Melania of being unable to accept the results of the 2020 election.

Melania Trump's office slammed the book and reports as false in a statement to Politico: "The intent behind this book is obvious. It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump."