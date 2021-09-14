Heads up, pro-BDS Jew haters! Don’t take this medicine!

Maybe I don’t frequent the right journals, Internet sites, TV shows or radio stations, because all I’ve seen and read and heard since the 1960s is that the Arabs who call themselves “Palestinians” ––you know, those perpetual “victims” who have received literally billions––maybe trillions––in “aid” from America, have become famous for five or six things only:

Strapping suicide bombs on three-year-olds to kill Jews,

Building tunnels in which to store arms and bombs to kill Jews,

Launching balloons of fire into Israel to kill Jews,

Spreading lies and calumny through the craven mass and social media to vilify Jews,

Conducting “honor killings” of their teenage daughters,

What I’ve never seen or read or heard is that the Arabs who call themselves “Palestinians” have done one single solitary thing to benefit mankind. Their singular obsession has been to annihilate the Big Satan, America, and the Little Satan, Israel.

LET’S TALK NUMBERS

Christianity and Islam are the two largest religions in the world, with 2.4 billion and 1.9 billion adherents respectively––literally half the people on our earth of about 7.8-billion people.

In stark contrast, Judaism is comprised of 15-million people, about eight million in Israel, about six million in the United States, and about one million scattered throughout the world.

To see the most vilified state in the entire world, look at the infinitesimal red strip, surrounded by 300-million Arabs, once enemies until President Donald J. Trump succeeded for the first time in history in establishing the Abraham Accords which now find Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, et al, all at peace and doing business with Israel.

Israel is home to more than a million-and-a-half Arabs, a number of whom have been elected to the Knesset, Israel’s law-making legislature, and now an Arab Party has been elected to Israeli leadership. Nevertheless, those scary Jews are such a menace that Israel’s surrounding states have practiced ethnic cleansing for decades.

But nothing compares to the long-and-besieged history of the Jews.

First, they were hunted down, marginalized, attacked, and ultimately murdered by the immensely powerful Assyrian, Babylonian, Greek and Roman empires, which significantly no longer exist––unlike the Jews who are still flourishing. Then:

Centuries of expulsion from every country in which Jews tried to settle.

Centuries of forced conversions, property confiscation, synagogue burnings, et al.

Nineteen centuries of violent anti-Semitism, including the Inquisition, the Crusades, the pogroms, et al.

Ongoing Jew hatred in the 20th century, including the catastrophic death of six-million Jews savagely murdered in the Holocaust.

Clearly, neither time nor education have dented the scourge of Jew hatred. The human species seems to have a need to hate, and the Jews are always the perfect targets for bullies who prey upon small targets, as well as the green-eyed fanatics who think that Jews are smarter and therefore more successful than they are and cannot help caving to their pathological jealousy.

EMOTION IS STRONGER THAN INTELLECT

Most people thought anti-Semitism had been relegated to the trash bin of history after Hitler and millions of his willing executioners from Germany, Poland, Austria, France, Belgium, Switzerland, et al—with savage premeditation—gassed to death six-million Jews in the 1930s and ‘40s.

But the sad truth is that the world’s hatred of God’s “Chosen People” simply went underground after the Holocaust, while racist parents continued to imbue their children with “the oldest hatred” and, sure enough, it burst forth in all its hysterical ugliness in––of all places–– the Democrat Congress of 2021.

Yet despite the actual pandemic of anti-Semitism, the Jews of the world have stayed laser-focused on their mission to improve the world, which goes back to the Bible up until this very day.

IF THE SHOE FITS….

If Jew haters weren’t such raving hypocrites, if they had a shred of integrity, of character, of true fidelity to their beliefs, they would never avail themselves of the following Jewish innovations:

Israeli inventions and discoveries, including astounding contributions in the fields of chemistry, physics, optics, medicine, economics, computing, defense, agriculture, et al.

WWW.VeryGoodNewsIsrael.blogspot.com, Michael Ordman’s comprehensive weekly update of Israel’s jaw-dropping innovations, breakthroughs, medical miracles.

Https://www.israel21c.org, listing Israel's top 45 greatest inventions of all time, including:



Other incredible Israeli inventions include:

ReWalk Robotics, which allows paraplegics to stand, walk, and climb stairs,

Waze, the GPS- based travel app,

EWA company’s technology to absorb the air’s humidity and condense it into drinkable water,

Israel’s cows produce up to 10.5 tons of milk a year–10% more than North American cows and almost 50% more than Germany’s cows!

Israel developed the cherry tomato,

The Viber app allows you to make calls across the world for free, using Wifi, et al.

And looky here at the good fortune of one of the premier anti-Semites in American history, President Jimmy Carter, who was lucky enough to have his brain cancer cured by an Israeli drug.

And don’t miss: www.nocamels.com.

And let’s not forget IsraAID, a humanitarian-aid organization founded in 2001, which has rushed to emergencies––hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes, mudslides, building collapses, et al––in more than 50 countries and is in Haiti right now!

And not to omit this very short list of Jewish trailblazers, which pharmacist Meyer M. Treinkman compiled:

Dr. Jonas Salk led the team which created a vaccine for polio.

Dr Albert Bruce Sabin developed an oral polio vaccine.

Dr. Paul Ehrlich discovered arsphenamine (Salvarsan) which cured syphilis

Dr. Albert Ludwig Sigesmund Neisser discovered the causative agent (pathogen) of gonorrhea, as well as the bacteria which causes leprosy.

Dr. Ludwig Traube developed Digitalis therapy for heart disease.

Chemist Alfred Einhorn first synthesized Novocaine (Procaine) in 1905.

Dr. Oskar Minkowsky identified the pancreas as the source of the control of blood sugar, which led to the discovery of insulin.

Spiro and Ellege discovered Pyramidon and Antypyrin for the treatment of headaches.

Professor Oscar Leibreich proposed the use of Chloral Hydrate for the treatment of convulsions.

Dr. Sigmund Freud, a neurologist, was the father of psychoanalysis.

Dr. Bela Schick invented the “Schick Test” for diphtheria, which eventually led to its eradication.

Nobel Prize winner Robert Baram innovated treatment for ear and brain damage.

Dr. Selman Abraham Waxman invented the wonder drug, Streptomycin, against tuberculosis.

Dr. August Wasserman invented the Wasserman Test to test for syphilis.

Dr. Casimir Funk discovered vitamins.

HEADS UP, JEW HATERS!

In 1995, Dear Abby reran a column in which the late comedian Sam Levenson said that “anti-Semitism could be hazardous to your health.” Levenson challenged Jew haters to boycott all the medicines and treatments Jews had discovered.

"Go on, boycott!” Levenson advised. “Humanitarian consistency requires my people offer all these gifts to all people of the world. Fanatic consistency requires that all bigots accept syphilis, diabetes, convulsions, malnutrition, as a matter of principle.

"You want to be mad?” he continued. “Be mad! But I'm telling you, you ain't going to feel so good!"

Joan Swirsky is a New York based journalist and author. Her website is www.joanswirsky.com, and she can be reached at joanswirsky@gmail.com.



