Netanyahu: I took a 2-week vacation for the first time in 30 years

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a live broadcast on his Facebook page Monday in which he answered viewer's questions.

Netanyahu recounted his recent vacation in Hawaii. "We had two weeks off, myself and Sarah, for the first time in 30 years. I had forgotten what it was like. It was like a dream."

When asked how the current government could be brought down, Netanyahu replied: "At the first opportunity, you will come to vote on a much larger scale. The previous time, the media managed to put the voters to sleep."

Netanyahu blamed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for the stabbing attack in Jerusalem Monday afternoon. "Two days ago, contrary to the police position, Bennett lifted the closure on Judea and Samaria. We received the unfortunate result today in a terrorist attack at the Central Bus Station in Jerusalem."

"This failed government must stop being preoccupied with its political survival and start working for your health and security, for you, the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu said.