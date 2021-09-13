Bennett: Peace with Egypt basis for regional stability

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, met today (Monday) with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh.

At their meeting, the leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including ways to deepen and strengthen cooperation between the two countries, with an emphasis on expanding the scope of mutual trade, as well as a wide range of regional and international issues.

Throughout the meeting, the Egyptian President spoke in Arabic which was translated into Hebrew, while the Israeli Prime Minister spoke in Hebrew which was translated into Arabic.

Prime Minister Bennett thanked President el-Sisi for Egypt's important role in the region, noting that after more than four decades the peace agreement between the two countries continues to serve as a cornerstone of security and stability in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister emphasized the significant role that Egypt plays in maintaining security stability in the Gaza Strip, and in finding a solution to the issue of the prisoners and missing persons held by the Hamas terrorist organization.

At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister thanked the President for the warm hospitality he received in the coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh. The two leaders agreed on further deepening cooperation and dialogue between the two countries on all levels.

Prime Minister Bennett said following his return to Israel Monday evening: "I have just finished my first visit with the President of Egypt. The meeting was very important and very good. During the meeting, first and foremost, we created an infrastructure for a deep connection to move forward."

"We discussed a range of issues in the political, security, economic, and ways to deepen the relationship and strengthen the interests of our countries.

"Israel is opening up to the countries of the region, and the basis for this long-awaited recognition is the peace between Israel and Egypt. Therefore, on both sides, we must invest in strengthening this relationship, and we did that today," Bennett concluded,