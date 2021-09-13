Ministers caught revealing they don't believe Green Pass has medical justification

Footage shared by Channel 12 reveals that government ministers don't actually believe there is medical justification for some Green Pass restrictions currently in place.

The footage shows Ministers Ayelet Shaked and Nitzan Horowitz having a conversation, unaware that the microphone is capturing their remarks.

"I also think that you can remove the Green Pass for restaurants outside," Shaked says.

"Pools, too, not just restaurants," Horowitz responds. "Epidemiologically, that is correct."

"Correct," Shaked concurs.

Horowitz continues to say that the restrictions are really only in place to put pressure on unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.

"The issue is, and I'm telling you this, our problem is people who don't get vaccinated. They need a bit of..."

"Correct," Shaked responds.

"Otherwise," Horowitz continues, "we won't get out of this."