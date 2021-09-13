PM Bennett to meet with Egyptian president in Sinai

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Monday, the first meeting of the two leaders since Bennett took office earlier this year.

Bennett landed Monday afternoon at Sharm el-Sheikh, on the southern edge of the Sinai Peninsula for the meeting with el-Sisi.

El-Sisi extended an invitation to Bennett to visit Egypt last month for a meeting, during the visit of a high level Egyptian intelligence official's trip to Israel.

"The talks will deal with bilateral issues between the two sides covering a wide variety of issues, including how to revive the peace process, as well as opportunities for regional and international development," a spokesperson for the Egyptian president said.