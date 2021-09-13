Watch: Terrorists caught red-handed attacking Israeli officers

Undercover Israeli police operating in the capital Saturday captured three Arab terrorists as they attacked Border Police officers during riots in northern Jerusalem.

The operation was carried out in the Shuafat neighborhood of Jerusalem when dozens of rioters attacked Border Police officers dispatched to restore order.

The rioters hurled stones, threw firebombs, and shot fireworks at the Israeli security personnel, prompting undercover Border Police officers from the special ‘Mista'aravim’ unit to intervene, catching the terrorists off guard and managing to arrest three of them.

Officers coordinated the operation using hidden security cameras, aiding the officers to identify and apprehend the rioters who threw firebombs at the Border Police forces.

No injuries were reported among the Israeli security personnel.

All three of the arrested terrorists have been identified as residents of Shuafat.