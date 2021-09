An attempted stabbing attack was reported south of Jerusalem Monday morning.

The incident occurred at a bus stop at the Etzion Junction in Gush Etzion, when a terrorist attempted to stab a group of Israelis.

A group of IDF soldiers deployed to protect the junction responded and, according to a statement by an IDF spokesperson, the terrorist was shot and neutralized before he could reach his intended victims.

There are no reports of Israeli casualties.