'Left can demand all they want: We won't remove settlements from priority list'

The government will approve an extension of the list of national priority areas - which also includes settlements in Judea and Samaria. Several ministers, mainly from Meretz and Labor, have been debating whether to approve the decision, which also entails granting benefits for the settlements in Judea and Samaria.

Senior government officials told Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio): In three months, a new map will be formulated "more in line with our and this government's agenda."

Internal Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev said: "We will vote in favor today, but we definitely think the list needs to be reconstituted. To remove certain communities from it, mainly settlements, and on the other hand to add other communities, we will discuss this in the coming months."

The Prime Minister's Office did not comment on the report, but Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked told Arutz Sheva: "The left can demand as long as they want, settlements in Judea and Samaria will not be removed from the list of national priority areas."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Thursday with the heads of the Yesha Council and promised that the government would continue to promote construction in the settlements in Judea and Sajmaria.

"I am committed to the settlements," the prime minister clarified. "There will be no construction freeze, but there will also be no annexation."

The meeting was held against the backdrop of harsh criticism from settlement leaders and the right over Defense Minister Benny Gantz's meeting two weeks ago with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas and his subsequent agreement to lend the PA NIS 500 million.