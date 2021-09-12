Mothers to march: 'Change open fire regulations'

Mothers will march today, Sunday, calling on Chief of Staff Kochavi to allow soldiers to open fire on terrorists.

With the support of the family of the late fighter Barel Shmueli and together with the Im Tirtzu, Bochrim B’haim (Bereaved Families) and Torat Lehima organizations, a march will be held as a public protest against "the unbearable situation reached by the security system and the IDF," they say.

"Arab terrorists feel secure and immune, while IDF fighters absorb gunfire, Molotov cocktails and the throwing of explosives, rocks and stones day and night."

Tsufiya Nahon, the march's initiator, says that "Something has happened. The mothers and families of the soldiers understand that with all the love and motivation in which the best youth were sent to the IDF - it is our duty to be especially vigilant in light of the military prosecution’s unquestionable control over the Open Fire and Commander’s Spirit regulations."

She said, "We will demand from Chief of Staff Kochavi together with the family of the late Barel: change the open fire regulations immediately. Allow every soldier to open fire against any terrorist without waiting for approval, without being subject to jurists sitting under air conditioners, without waiting for certainty only fitting for the fluorescent lighting of someone in the Kirya. This is a cruel battlefield and it would be better if a thousand mothers of terrorists cried than one more Israeli mother.”

Nahon invites the general public to join the march, which will take place this morning throughout the day, departing from Ad Halom Junction in the south and ending with a rally at Yad Mordechai Junction.

"I call on all the people of Israel: Join us, join today the parents and soldiers and bereaved families who will march together with us from Ad Halom junction to the Gaza border with this life-saving call.”