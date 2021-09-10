'US will never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon'

A top US diplomat in Israel vowed the US will never allow Tehran to obtain nuclear weapons, and lauded Israel’s history of combatting terrorism.

Speaking at a special ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Michael Ratney, the Chargé d’Affaires of the US embassy in Israel, compared the 2001 attacks to terrorist attacks targeting the Jewish state.

“Americans recognize that the people of Israel have experienced the unspeakable horror of terrorism many times in the short history of this country,” Ratney said. “The State of Israel has withstood terrorist attacks and defended its people with tremendous courage and often at great cost.”

“The United States has profound respect for that sacrifice and remains steadfast in our support for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorist threats.”

Ratney also said the US and the Biden administration are “committed” to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, calling Tehran the “center” of threats in the Middle East.

“Biden addressed this in the recent visit of Prime Minister Bennett to the White House, and made clear that we are committed to working with Israel to counter that threat, even as we remain committed to ensuring that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.”

“Make no mistake – we will continue to work together to advance and to strengthen regional security, including curbing Iran’s destabilizing behaviors in the region and beyond, its threats to maritime security, its ballistic missile programs, and ensuring Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.”