Hamas calls for 'day of rage'

The Hamas terrorist organization has called for a "day of rage" in Palestinian Arab territories on Friday as a sign of solidarity with the "brave prisoners" (a reference to terrorists imprisoned in Israel who are suspected and convicted of terrorist acts against Jews).

A statement issued by Hamas called on the Palestinian Arab public to go to the points of friction and "confront army of the enemy in response to its aggression against the prisoners."

According to Hamas, the Palestinian prisoners are not alone in the battle, but the Palestinian "heroic" fighters who are members of the resistance organizations stand to their right and are ready to sacrifice and fight to get them released from prison.

"The escalation of the struggle and the confrontation with the army of the enemy sends a clear message to the occupation and its leaders, that we, the Palestinian people, are united behind the way of the resistance and the protection of prisoners and holy places," Hamas said in a statement.