Ukraine: Israeli man seriously hurt on way back from Uman

A 46-year-old Israeli man was seriously injured in a car accident near the Ukrainian city of Lvov on his way to Kiev airport Thursday.

Rabbi Hillel Cohen, director of United Hatzalah in Ukraine, said: "According to the passengers, they were on their way back from Uman. One of the passengers was seriously injured and was taken by local ambulance to a hospital in Lvov where he is hospitalized - anesthetized and on a respirator."

"The wounded man is insured with medical insurance and, if necessary, the staff from the Uman clinic are prepared to assist in medical flying when his condition stabilizes," Cohen noted.

Last night, 45-year-old father of 10 from Beit Shemesh was killed in a traffic accident while returning from Uman. In addition to the man who was killed, several other passengers were injured in the crash.

According to United Hatzalah paramedic Aharon Ben Harrouch, the accident involved a minibus and a bus, which occurred 70 kilometers (43 miles) from Uman, Ukraine.

Ben Harrouch added that "with the help of other paramedics and staff from the Uman clinic, we performed CPR at the scene of the accident on one of the passengers, who was critically wounded. However, to our great sadness, following our efforts at resuscitation, he was pronounced dead at the scene. In addition, we provided initial aid to four people from the minibus who were lightly injured, and afterwards they were evacuated to the hospitals in Kiev."

United Hatzalah paramedic Ben Tzion Crown said that, "According to the passengers, they were on their way back from Uman to the airport in Kiev, ahead of their flight back to Israel. Unfortunately, one of the passengers in the vehicle was critically injured due to the type of accident."

"We performed CPR on him in an attempt to save his life, but to our great dismay, we were forced to declare his death at the scene of the accident," he added.