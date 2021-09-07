Lapid to meet Blinken in Washington

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday he plans to visit Washington in October to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“I spoke today with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about a range of political-security issues. I expressed my deep appreciation for the US effort in Afghanistan, especially with regard to the extraordinary evacuation operation,” Lapid wrote on Twitter following the meeting.

“I emphasized to the Secretary the central place that Gaza occupies in Israel's system of considerations, and the Israeli policy that the way to the security of Israel's residents and economic well-being in Gaza is through the prevention of rocket fire and the prevention of the strengthening of Hamas and economic measures in the Gaza Strip. The Secretary praised the recent steps taken by Israel.”

“On the issue of Iran, I expressed our concern about the progress of the Iranian nuclear project, especially the continuing damage to the oversight of Iranian nuclear activities and our expectation that the international community will address this with all the tools at its disposal,” continued Lapid.

“At the end of the conversation, we agreed to meet in October in the United States,” he concluded.

