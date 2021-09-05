Dermer: Iran will get nuclear weapons if Israel doesn't stop them

Ron Dermer, Israel's former ambassador to the United States, warns that despite their promises, the United States and the international community will not prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

In an interview with Israel Hayom which will be published in full tomorrow, Dermer says that "unequivocally, the world will let this happen. No one wanted North Korea and Pakistan to have nuclear weapons, but it did happen. Both Obama and Biden do not want Iran to have nuclear weapons. But it will happen if we do not stop it."

"The Iranians want to turn Israel into South Korea, and Tel Aviv into Seoul. They want to surround us with a ring of accurate conventional weapons and create a balance of terror, so that every time someone fires a rocket from Gaza, we think twice about responding. In the 15th year of the nuclear deal, when you expect the international community to deny them nuclear weapons, they will have such conventional power that people will say, 'It's too late to stop them. They will destroy Tel Aviv.' Whoever says that at the end of the agreement period we will have all the options we have now, is wrong. We will not have options."

Dermer rejected Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's remarks that Netanyahu had neglected the Iranian issue. "This is a statement detached from reality. I saw for 20 years, including four years in the Prime Minister's Office and another seven years in the embassy in Washington, how Netanyahu mobilized the world to exert international pressure on Iran. He is the one who convinced many factors in the international system, partly because they understood that he was ready to act, and this caused more pressure. Netanyahu was the most active factor in the Israeli and international system on this issue, and there are many things that are still unknown. He thought he should do everything, and so he acted."

Dermer accused senior Israeli officials of undermining government policy during the Obama administration. "There were people who prevented the prime minister from doing his job in defending Israel's interests. This was true between 2009 and 2012, when people acted against the military option, and also in the fight against the nuclear agreement in 2013-2015."

Dermer, who was one of Netanyahu's closest advisers for 20 years, played a crucial role in the historic decisions made by former President Trump regarding Israel. Throughout his years in office, he has avoided the Israeli media, and in the interview explained the reasons for this while harshly criticizing the performance of some journalists. He said, "There is a whole group of journalists who have no limit to their cynicism towards the politicians in this country. But for some reason, when they board a plane and cross the ocean, their cynicism disappears. When an American president says something, they become naïve. I found myself spending hours dealing with written or spoken nonsense."

In the extensive interview, reveals the reason for the extension of his term to seven years, reveals details about the ties with the Trump administration, the affair of the F-35 aircraft requested by the United Arab Emirates and the efforts to release Jonathan Pollard. Dermer also responds to allegations against him and Netanyahu regarding ties with the Democratic Party, and on the ties with American Jews.