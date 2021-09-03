Avraham Fried concert gives children the 'perfect energy boost' before start of school

The Hasidic singer, Avraham Fried, is one of the most famous singers in the Jewish music world. His fans range from ultra-orthodox to secular, and he has collaborated with many orthodox singers and secular Israeli singers alike.

To celebrate the beginning of the school year, dear friends of the Children’s Home in Netanya, Rabbi Mark and Linda Karasick, surprised the children and staff by inviting Avraham Fried to share his incredible talent and energy.

Avraham Fried was accompanied by Nathaniel Kuperman's band, who came voluntarily, and had everyone dancing on their feet the whole evening. For over two hours, Avraham Fried sang his familiar songs, with his contagious enthusiasm and excitement. The entire audience couldn’t stop dancing, and the Home was immediately filled with so much joy.

Yehuda Kohn, the director of Bet Elazraki, said: "We have no words to thank the wonderful donors, Avraham Fried, and the amazing band who came this evening to lift our children’s spirits. It was the perfect 'energy boost' they needed to start the year on a high note, and I know they will certainly never forget it.”