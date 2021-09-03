Ukrainian police targeting hilltop youth

Documentation obtained by MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionism) shows that police officers in Uman, Ukraine, are walking around with pictures of individuals from Israel's hilltop youth movement, who are being delayed, harassed and harassed.

One of the targets of this treatment commented: "The police do not stop chasing us even outside the borders of Israel. The Ukrainian police walk around with our names and pictures and harass us constantly. It hurts even more knowing that the Israel Police sent them after us."

MK Ben-Gvir wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and the Commissioner demanding that they stop this conduct. "Israelis are entitled to privacy. It is unthinkable that a boy from Israel is hounded just because he has different views than the police."

"The evidence which has been presented to me leaves no room for doubt. leaves no room for doubt: When undercover officers raided the hilltop youth lodgings in Uman, they came ready with photos, names, ID numbers, and detained them on the spot. Not only is this an illegal transfer of information, but the Israel Police also is not authorized to transfer materials to foreign police - especially when there is no reason to suspect a crime. This is both illegal and a blow to Israel's foreign relations."

At the end of his letter, he asked the Prime Minister, "to ensure that the human rights of hilltop youth are protected and to order the Israel Police to immediately stop the transfer of information and harassment."

"It is inconceivable that the Israeli police cause Ukrainian police to persecute Jews and harass them in a foreign country as well. Jews have suffered enough persecution because of anti-Semitism and now they suffer because of the Israeli Police as well," Ben-Gvir ended.