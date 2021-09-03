Bennett: My vision for Israel is for it to be strong and do good

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday attended toasts in honor of the New Year at the IDF General Staff Forum, at Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) headquarters and at Mossad headquarters.

The event at the IDF General Staff Forum, at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, was also attended by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi and the members of the IDF General Staff Forum.

The event at Mossad headquarters was attended by Mossad Director David Barnea and the members of the Mossad senior command forum.

The event at the ISA headquarters was attended by ISA Director Nadav Argaman, Mossad Deputy Director and Director-designate R and the Mossad staff forum.

Bennett said in his remarks, "I want to thank you. My vision for the State of Israel is for it to be strong and do good. You express these two things in the best way: Our people are very strong and do much good. Everyone in the room expresses this. On behalf of the Government of Israel and the entire Israeli public, I want to say thank you very much and wish you and your families a good year."