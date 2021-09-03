Chief of Staff: The strategic importance of maritime space is growing

Vice Admiral David Saar Salama took over as Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy. He replaces Vice Admiral Eliyahu (Eli) Sharvit, who has served in this position for the past five years.

The ceremony to mark the occasion was held on Thursday evening at the Naval Base in Haifa, headed by the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi. In attendance were members of the General Staff Forum, soldiers, commanders, families and other guests.

Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, said, “In recent years there has been a profound change - the strategic importance of maritime space is growing. It is the main lifeline for Israel’s, and the world’s, economy. But while Israel and the countries of the world see the sea as a way to increase development and prosperity, the enemy uses the sea for terrorist purposes, to transfer weapons, illicit funds, and equipment designated for terrorist use. In this reality we face, the maritime supremacy of the State of Israel becomes even more vital.”

“In the face of an enemy who uses the seas in its attempts to infiltrate Israel, carry out terrorist attacks, smuggle weapons, or attack Israeli ships and strategic assets, preserving Israeli supremacy in the maritime arena is a necessity. The escalation of maritime threats forced the IDF and the Navy to bring about a fundamental and profound change. The Navy responded to the challenges threatening the State of Israel by sea, intensifying its forces equipped with advanced capabilities and changing the way it operates,” he added.

Outgoing Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy, Vice Admiral Eli Sharvit, said, "If I could, I would call all the people of the navy here to personally thank them. To look into their eyes, shake their hands and salute them: A strong line connects each and every one of you to the security of the State of Israel at sea. I had the privilege of going out to sea, sailing for tens of thousands of hours, to look at the shores of Israel from afar, to hold onto the ships along with their crews. Crews ready for any mission, ready for any challenge, with a determination to win. I had this privilege, thanks to you all.”

“At this time of my departure, the Navy is diverse, composed of different and unique units, each excelling in their field. Each and every profession, and every achievement, is her long-standing legacy. David, with feelings of pride and satisfaction I hand over to you a strong, sharp and determined Navy blessed with excellent command, with people who make up a real family. To the Chief of the General Staff, I thank you for the privilege I have been given to hold the helm, to navigate the Navy through the sea at the time of the storm. To you, the people of the Navy, through your work you have proved that there is no place too far away and no act of imagination that you cannot make a reality. I had the privilege to serve in a place, the Israeli Navy, where nothing is impossible."

Incoming Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy, Vice Admiral David Saar Salama, said, “Even before Israel was founded, the maritime space served as a gateway to the Promised Land. The Navy has grown, intensified, and renewed itself dramatically over the years. The maritime arena faced a change, the sea has become a strategic front for the security and resilience of the State of Israel.”

“When we look at our surroundings - we know that alongside our resilience, the environment continues to change and new challenges are created. It is a great right and a tremendous duty to command the Navy of the State of Israel. I am excited to receive the command of the Navy, which comes with a great sense of responsibility, and we will face the complex challenges that lie ahead together. To you, the people of the Navy, I trust you. You are the source of our power. Vice Admiral Eli Sharvit, your contribution to the security of the State of Israel by sea deserves recognition and appreciation. To the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant Colonel Aviv Kohavi, I thank you for your trust in placing such a valuable asset in my custody. It is a great privilege for me to command the Navy," he concluded.





