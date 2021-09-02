Tragedy in central Israel: Killed en route to sister's wedding

A man was killed and two others injured in a traffic accident in central Israel Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Route 411, near the town of Mazkeret Batya, outside of Rehovot, in central Israel, when a truck collided with a private car.

One victim, a 31-year-old man, was killed, while his father, 70, was seriously injured.

The truck driver, a man in his 30s, is listed in moderate condition, and suffered head and chest injuries in the crash.

Emergency first responders were called to the scene of the accident to treat the victims and evacuate them to the hospital.

Paramedics were forced to declare the 31-year-old man’s death on the scene.

The 70-year-old victim, who was found unconscious and with serious multi-system injuries, was evacuated to Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot.

The two were en route to the wedding of the fatally injured victim’s sister, the daughter of the seriously injured victim.

MDA first responders Eden Sinai and Yehoshua Gottlieb reported from the scene: “This was a serious accident between a private car and a truck. The car was very seriously damaged, and inside two men were trapped, both of them unconscious and suffering very serious multi-system injuries. We extracted them wuickly and performed medical examinations.”

“The driver of the car had no vital signs and we were forced to declare his death at the scene. The [other] man was evacuated to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the truck was treated at the scene and evacuated to the hospital in moderate condition.”