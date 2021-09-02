ANALYSIS: Iran making progress in the program to wipe Israel from the map

The conclusion that Iran is slowly but surely closing in on Israel can be drawn from certain underreported events that have occurred in the past and those which are currently taking place.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the increasing Iranian imperialistic aggression before and after his meeting with US President Joe Biden and made clear that Israel would act alone against the Islamic Republic if necessary.

Let’s first take a look at what’s happening close to the Israeli border on the Syrian Golan Heights.

Local independent Syrian media reported already more than a month ago that the Syrian army together with Iranian-backed Shiite militias had started an offensive against the last rebel stronghold in southern Syria, the city of Dara’a where the uprising against dictator Bashar al-Assad began in 2011.

The offensive is clearly meant to bring the Syrian Golan Heights and the Dara’a Province, that borders on Jordan, are under direct Iranian control since the Syrian army unit that is attacking the rebels is under full control of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps the force that is tasked with exporting the Islamic Revolution of 1979 in Iran.

This Syrian army unit is the 4th division and is led by Iranian officers.

The rebels in Dara’a have carried out numerous attacks on the Syrian army and its allies ever since the Syrian army regained control over southern Syria in the summer of 2018.

Ehud Yari a veteran Israeli TV commentator on Mideast affairs who works for Channel 12 in Israel was the first Israeli journalist who picked up the story of the assault on Dara’a and warned that the offensive would be expanded to the Syrian Golan Heights as soon as the highway to the city becomes under full control by the Iranian axis.

The fighting in Dara’a indeed escalated this week Israel Defense reported.

In principle, the Russian military presence in Syria should have stopped Iran’s advance towards the Israeli border, but the agreements between the Assad regime, Moscow, and the rebels proved to not be worth the paper on which they were written.

Abdullah II, the King of Jordan, is now, like the government of Israel, deeply concerned about the activities of the Iranian coalition on the Golan Heights. Abdullah traveled to Russia last week to hold an emergency meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abdullah would like to restore relations with the Assad regime in order to gain more influence over what happens along Syria’s border with Jordan. Under no circumstances does the King of Jordan want the IRGC and Hezbollah to gain a foothold along the Kingdom’s border.

The King knows that the Syrian Army’s Fourth Division and Seventh Division are commanded by the IRGC’s Quds Force, and the same is true of that army’s central command.

So far, the Iranians have abstained from a massive military build-up on the Golan Heights and have limited themselves to flying in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) while setting up lookouts and intelligence facilities along the border with Israel.

The Israeli military has a few times acted against the Hezbollah-manned lookouts on the Syrian Golan Heights but now is facing a dilemma.

Despite repeated warnings and an agreement with Syria on a demilitarized zone that came back into effect at the end of 2018, when the UN returned its peacekeeping force (UNDOF) to the Golan Heights, the Israeli army will soon have to take preventive military action against the Iranian axis on the strategic plateau.

When that happens, Israel will risk conflict with the Russian military in Syria since the Russians have recently changed course and are already frustrating Israel’s actions against Iranian targets in Syria.

Then there are other largely secret Iranian actions that indicate the Islamic Republic is trying to encircle Israel.

Former Israeli diplomat Lenny Ben David reported this week that Iran has converted commercial ships into warships and these vessels are now used to patrol the Mediterranean Sea.

The two large ships carry helicopters, UAVs, and speedboats that the IRGC also used to carry out attacks and piracy against ships belonging to Western nations and Israel in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The two ships were most recently spotted in the Strait of Gibraltar, where they were escorted in thick fog by Russian warships.

Iran clearly tries to expand its belligerent imperialistic activities on sea and is now threatening Israel from The Mediterranean Sea.

Iran is also trying to tighten its grip on Lebanon where an unprecedented economic crisis has brought the cedar country on the brink of an abyss.

Lebanon is among other basic needs lacking fuel and this gave Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah the chance to bring Iran directly into the picture.

Iranian tankers are now reportedly on their way to Lebanon something that has led to concerns in Israel where Foreign Minister and alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the fuel transports were “a security issue that will be addressed accordingly.”

Iran has also for many years transferred weapons and missiles to the Palestinian terror groups in Gaza.

This was confirmed by Talal Naji, the Secretary-General of the Central Command of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP).

Giving an interview to Iranian TV station Al Alaam on August 11, Naji said that Qassem Soleimani the commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC who was assassinated by the United States near Baghdad airport in January 2020, was the one who sent 10 ships with weapons to the Palestinian terror movements.

Only one ship, the Karine A, was intercepted by the Israeli navy in the Red Sea at the start of Yasser Arafat’s so-called “Second Intifada” (also referred to in Israel as the “Oslo War”) that began in September 2000. The weapons the ship was carrying were destined for Arafat’s Fatah movement.

Israel then launched a media campaign to convince the international community that the PLO leader had never intended to pursue peace after he signed the Oslo Accords. However, the campaign failed to impress much of the world, except for the Bush Administration in the US.

The other ships carrying weapons reached Lebanon, and from there the weapons were shipped to Hamas in Gaza, Naji said.

The Palestinian missile and weapons industry was developed on Soleimani’s orders in conjunction with “the brothers in Syria,” and the military training necessary to use the weapons was provided in Iran, Syria, and Lebanon.

Soleimani personally oversaw the entire operation and ordered the Palestinian terrorist movements to develop weapons and missile production independently, the PFLP leader said.

The weapons and rockets Soleimani sent to Gaza were packed in sealed containers that were thrown into the sea and then picked up by divers and small boats sent by Hamas.

Soleimani worked closely with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and also provided Hamas with the Kornet anti-tank missile that it used in the more recent wars against Israel, Naji said.

All this makes clear that Iran is steadily making progress on its plan to wipe Israel off the map and to establish a second Persian empire

To make things worse Iran reportedly received an unexpected boost from the Taliban in Afghanistan this week.

Iranians on social media reported they had witnessed several transports carried out by trucks belonging to the Islamist regime. The trucks carried heavy weapons and armed humvees left in Afghanistan by the US army.