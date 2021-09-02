Terrorist who infiltrated Israeli town released to give birth

The military court in Ofer today (Thursday) ordered the release of Anhar al-Deek, a terrorist who broke into a house in the farming outpost of Sdeh Ephraim and attempted to stab an Israeli woman in the house.

Kan News reported that al-Deek was released under full house arrest in an exceptional case as she is about to give birth in the coming days. She will stay at her mother's house and in other restrictive conditions.

The 26-year-old terrorist from the village of Naima near Ramallah was detained at Damon Prison. In March, she tried to carry out a stabbing attack at the Sdeh Ephraim outpost, when she was four months pregnant. A birth by terrorists in prison is considered rare, and the last case occurred in 2008.

The military court has ruled that al-Deek presents a danger that justifies continued detention - but "staying within the walls of a detention facility is not an optimal alternative for the newborn," especially during the coronavirus crisis.

Binyamin Regional Council chairman said at the time of the attempted stabbing: "Thank G-d, the attack ended without any casualties."

The Sdeh Ephraim farm is located in a magical place in western Binyamin and it will become even more established in its place with all the extensive settlement in western Binyamin," he added.