Coronavirus Czar: Don't pray in synagogues during the holidays

Israel’s coronavirus czar urged worshippers to avoid synagogues during the upcoming holiday season, and to pray outdoors instead.

During a press conference Thursday, Prof. Salman Zarka warned of mass infections during holiday prayers and gatherings, and advised Israelis pray in open, outdoor spaces rather than in synagogues.

“We must be careful and alert to the danger of infection, along with our desire to enjoy the holidays with family.”

“We did a great deal to enable this,” Zarka continued. “Obviously some people will go to synagogues to pray on Rosh Hashanah and on Yom Kippur, but we advise the public to pray outside. We made great efforts along with the Interior Minister and mayors in order to set up tends and public spaces for outdoor prayers.”

Zarka cast doubt regarding the new school year, which officially began Wednesday, saying outbreaks of COVID could lead to mass class and even school closures.

“It isn’t a sure thing. There is no guarantee that this school year won’t have infections in schools. And we also can’t guarantee that we won’t close classes or entire schools. This is absolutely still on the table.”

Zarka said health authorities are closely following the trends in COVID infection rates and saying that there is “a little optimism, but it is still too early to say we’re done with this whole business, this latest wave. We’re doing a great deal now with the cabinet and the government to stop the outbreaks.”