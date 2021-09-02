Burshtin Synagogue Hall in Borough Park, Brooklyn hit with flash flood

The Burshtin Synagogue in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York was caught in the flooding stemming from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Thursday.

Video posted to social media by The Jewish Voice showed a staircase in the Burshtin Synagogue Hall flooded with streams of water that poor down the stairs in the manner of a flash flood.

The water flows down the stairs and pools on a tiled floor.

Later, the video shows several Orthodox men in the hall that is flooded with water. One of the men attempts to pick up clods of dirt that filtered into the hall along with the flood water, littering the white tile floor.

The video then cuts to a second area of the hall with a small white carpet staircase of seven steps that is being pummelled with a fast current of water.

The water careens down the steps, flooding the tile floor at the bottom of the stairs. Many congregants are walking around the flooded floor seemingly in disbelief.

The Williamsburg section of Brooklyn was also hit hard by flooding.

In Williamsburg, Hatzalah members were filmed rescuing several Torah scrolls from the basement entrance of a synagogue that was submerged in flood water.

Hurricane Ida’s remnants were responsible for unusually strong winds, torrential rains and one or more tornados on Wednesday, with Ida battering New York City, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado has touched down in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, outside of Philadelphia.

Eight or more people were dead after the remnants of the storm tore through New York City on Wednesday night. The fatalities included a two-year old boy and his parents. They drowned in their basement apartment in Queens as flood water rose to dangerous levels, reported the New York Post.

Early Thursday, a state of emergency was declared for New York City’s five boroughs, with widespread power outages and flash floods engulfing homes, subway stations and streets.

The flooding caused the National Weather Service to issue the first ever floor warnings for New York City and nearby parts of New Jersey.

Wednesday night, the National Weather Service also issued a tornado warning for areas of the Bronx.