PA welcomes any international peace initiative, says cabinet leader

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said that the PA welcomes any international initiative to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict.

Speaking in an online international conference on the Middle East and quoted by the Xinhua news agency, Shtayyeh said the Palestinian people look forward to ending the “Israeli occupation” of their territories and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

He called on the international community "to protect the principle of the two-state solution from vanishing amid the current political vacuum," adding that "this is the proper time for ending the occupation and implement the two-state solution."

Shtayyeh stated that that any peace process or initiative "should rely on clear reference, a time schedule, and goodwill gestures by all parties in addition to having a fair peace mediator and measures of trust-building."

He said that despite all attempts by the previous government of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to divert attention from the Palestinian cause, "it will remain the central issue in the Middle East."

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas has repeatedly pushed for an international conference for peace in the Middle East, aimed at bypassing the US efforts to resume talks.

In September of 2020, the PA said it began preliminary diplomatic steps to hold an international conference.

The PA had a tense relationship with the Trump administration and had been boycotting the US since 2017, in protest of Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the relocation of the US embassy in Israel to the city.

However, since taking office, the Biden administration has renewed ties with the PA and had been crafting a plan aimed at “resetting” US ties with the PA.

Despite the Biden administration’s efforts to renew ties with the PA, senior PA official Azzam al-Ahmed said last week that the PA is opposed to a return to peace negotiations with Israel under the leadership of the United States.