Report: Taliban gives US tanks, military equipment to Iran

The Taliban has begun turning over American-made military equipment to Iran, according to a report by Iran International.

According to the report, images on social media show military equipment which was given to the Afghan army by the US in Tehran and other parts of Iran.

Photographs also show armored tanks and Humvees being transported towards Tehran.

Two of the images were posted by acting Defense Minister of Afghanistan Bismallah Mohammadi, who called Iran a "bad neighbor" and said that the country's "bad days are not eternal."

Last week, Iran offered to resume fuel shipments to Afghanistan to prevent an economic collapse.

The US left behind billions of dollars worth of equipment behind in Afghanistan when it completed its withdrawal from the country Tuesday morning.