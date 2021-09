10,313 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in Israel on Wednesday after 155,181 tests were performed.

At present there are 689 people with cases defined as serious, of whom 145 are on respirators. The death toll from COVID-19 in Israel is 7,082.

2,301,792 Israelis have received the third dose of the shot, 5,490,297 havereceived a second dose and 5,989,999 a first dose.