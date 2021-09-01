Video: RT
Watch: Marine relieved of duty for blasting 'senior leaders'
17-year U.S. Army veteran rips senior members of the military and government, says that his comrades in arms may have died 'in vain.'
Tags: Afghanistan
Army helmet
iStock
