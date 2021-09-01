Bennett appoints new director for Shin Bet security agency

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced Wednesday afternoon the appointment of a new director for the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency.

The new director, identified only by the initial ‘R.’, replaces outgoing Shin Bet director Nadav Argaman, who was appointed by then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2016.

R.’s identity will be cleared for publication only after his appointment is finalized by the government’s senior appointments committee.

In his announcement Wednesday, Bennett lauded R., a married father of three, calling him a “brave soldier”.

“R. is a brave soldier and an excellent commander. I have no doubt that he will lead the agency to new heights of excellence for Israel’s security.”

R. graduated from Tel Aviv University with a B.A. in Political Science and Philosophy, and earned his Master’s in Public Management from Harvard. He currently serves as the deputy chief of the Shin Bet.