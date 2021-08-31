Historic 'Noble Waters' exercise between US, Israeli navies

The first exercise between the Israeli Navy and the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, dubbed 'Noble Waters,' was held today (Tuesday) in the Red Sea



During the exercise, the two navies practiced a variety of scenarios including defense and rescue operations. The exercise saw the two navies working side by side, learning together and strengthening the connection and familiarity of the two nations' fleets. The exercise marks the beginning of joint efforts between the Israeli Navy and the U.S. Fifth Fleet, as part of the transitioning of IDF matters to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). This is the first exercise of many planned to take place in the future.



Conducting joint exercises with our allies and partners around the world demonstrates the shared goal of protecting and monitoring international waters vital to international trade. The cooperation between the two nations' fleets works to this goal and further strengthens regional maritime security and stability. This partnership creates an opportunity for operational and professional development, and enables Israeli Naval superiority in the Middle East maritime arena.



Head of Naval Operations (N3), Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, stated:"The partnership with the Fifth Fleet is a strategic partnership for the security of the region and the State of Israel."



"This exercise marks the beginning of a cooperation that will expand and increase the scope of defense and security in the maritime arena to prevent terrorist activities."