Record number of new COVID cases reported

A total of 10,974 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning, up from 7,201 new cases reported Sunday.

That is the largest single-day number of new cases reported in Israel since the pandemic began.

The percentage of tests coming back positive rose from 7.80% Sunday to 7.65% Monday. That is the highest level recorded since February 2021.

There are now 83,542 known active cases of the virus across Israel, including 1,122 hospitalized patients with COVID. The number of hospitalized patients fell slightly, from 1,145 on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, 1,066,352 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported.

The number of seriously ill patients fell Tuesday from 753 Monday to 719. Of those, 217 are in critical condition, up from 201 Monday morning, with 172 are on respirators, up from 160 Monday morning.

Thus far, a total of 7,043 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded across Israel, including nine deaths on Monday.

According to the most recent demographic data released by the Ministry of Health on COVID victims, the 495 patients who succumbed to the virus from August 1st through the 29th were all above the age of 30, with the vast majority over the age of 70.

A total of 104 (21.0%) were over 90, 234 (46.7%) were in their 80s, with 105 (21.2%) in their 70s, and 43 (8.7%) in their 60s, 10 (2.0%) in their 50s, one (0.2%) in the 40-49 age bracket, and one in the 30-39 age group.