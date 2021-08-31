Hasidic rebbe orders Hasidim to stay at home on Rosh Hashanah

The leader of a Hasidic movement in Israel has ordered his followers not to gather for mass prayer services during the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday, regardless of vaccination status.

Recently, the Karlin-Stolin Hasidic movement published guidelines for mass prayer services with the Rebbe during the upcoming holiday season.

Under the guidelines, only Hasidim who have recovered from COVID within the last year, received the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine within the last five months or received a third dose prior to Monday (August 30th) evening may join prayer services with the Rebbe.

On Tuesday, however, the Karlin-Stolin movement announced that due to the continued rise in COVID infection rates, the Rebbe is now instructing members not to join him for mass prayers during the holiday, regardless of recovery or vaccination status.

Instead, the Rebbe instructed followers to pray with smaller, local prayer groups.