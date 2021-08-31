Taliban declares independence after US withdrawal

The Taliban on Monday night declared the independence of Afghanistan after the US completed its withdrawal from the country.

“The last US soldier has left Kabul airport and our country gained complete independence,” Taliban spokesman Qari Yusuf said, according to Reuters.

The Taliban celebrated the end of the US mission in Afghanistan by firing into the air.

Footage posted to the Internet showed members of the Taliban at the Kabul Airport, entering the compound without difficulties.

Asked what message they have for the public and the Mujahideen, they respond, “To the public, enjoy the victory with prayers. Work for your country, follow Sharia, be good human beings, be kind, respect everyone.”