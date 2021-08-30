14-year-old girl hospitalized in serious condition with COVID

A 14-year-old girl is currently hospitalized in the pediatric intensive care unit at Shaare Zedek Hospital with respiratory problems as a result of a severe coronavirus infection.

"The girl is being treated with medication for severe coronavirus and is assisted by a respirator. The image of the lungs indicates acute pulmonary insufficiency. We are concentrating our efforts on stabilizing breathing and continuing to continuously monitor developments and prevent further rapid deterioration," explains Dr. Jack Brown, Director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Medical Center.

"We have seen very few cases of significant respiratory illness in children. This is the second case in ten days of a severe respiratory illness that we have so far seen only in adults, with the need for non-invasive respirators, in healthy adolescents without background illnesses, in both cases among people who are not vaccinated. ", Adds Dr. Maschit Bar-Meir, director of the pediatric infectious diseases unit.

The Health Ministry announced Monday night that since 5,885 new patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since midnight.

736 patients are currently hospitalized in serious condition, 211 of them in critical condition and 163 on ventilators.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel has passed the 7,000 mark and currently stands at 7,030.