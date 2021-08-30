Bennett: School year to start Wednesday as planned

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is holding a discussion today (Monday) in preparation for the opening of the school year, in which the Education and Health Ministers, municipal council heads, the directors of government ministries and other professionals are taking part.

At the beginning of the debate, the Prime Minister said that the school year will open this coming Wednesday as planned.

It was also decided to make extensive use of rapid coronavirus tests in schools. It was further determined that the 'green pass' system will be applied to employees of the education system, in parallel with its application to other sectors of the economy. Unvaccinated workers will be required to present a negative coronavirus test result twice a week, which will be performed at the rapid test complexes deployed across the country.

For grades 7-12 - in classes where the number of students who received the first vaccination dose is less than 70%, the students will study online. The first vaccine dose will not confer 'green pass' status in any other situation. As of Thursday the extent of immunization required to qualify for a 'green pass' will be two vaccine doses.

During the month of September, students who study online will be encouraged to get vaccinated in schools in order to transfer the classroom to in-person learning.

The Coronavirus Cabinet will convene later this evening to vote on the decisions reached at this meeting.