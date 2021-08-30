Neo-Nazi flyers left on porches near Jewish community center in Santa Cruz, California

Police are searching for a man who left neo-Nazi flyers on the porches of houses near the Temple Beth El Jewish Community Center in Santa Cruz County, California.

The suspect was caught on an Aptos resident’s security camera leaving one of the flyers, KSBW Action News 8 reported.

Eugene Csujid was one of the local Aptos residents who received the hate flyer. He told KSBW that he found a bag filled with rice that contained a flyer titled “Aryan Nations” featuring swastikas and anti-Semitic statements.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office is hopeful that someone in the area can identify the suspect from the surveillance footage.

The Sheriff’s Office has increased security at Temple Beth El as the search continues for the individual caught on the surveillance footage.

Santa Cruz County Supervisor Zach Friend, who represents Aptos, told KSBW that the actions of the suspect were “the ultimate cowardice.”

“To just drop it at people's doors so they have to wake up to hate-filled literature that says a lot about the character of that individual,” he said.