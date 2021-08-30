Infection rate surges to highest level since 3rd lockdown

A total of 6,576 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning, down from 7,201 new cases reported Saturday, down from the recent high of 10,060 last Tuesday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive rose from 7.11% Saturday to 7.81% Sunday. That is the highest level recorded since February 2021.

There are now 79,625 known active cases of the virus across Israel, including 1,145 hospitalized patients with COVID.

The number of seriously ill patients fell Monday from 754 Sunday to 731. Of those, 201 are in critical condition, with 160 are on respirators.

Just over half (52.8%) of the patients in serious condition are unvaccinated (386), compared to 329 (45.0%) who are fully vaccinated and 16 (2.2%) who are partially vaccinated.

Thus far, a total of 6,990 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded across Israel, including 8 deaths on Sunday.

According to the most recent demographic data released by the Ministry of Health on COVID victims, the 495 patients who succumbed to the virus from August 1st through the 29th were all above the age of 30, with the vast majority over the age of 70.

A total of 104 (21.0%) were over 90, 234 (46.7%) were in their 80s, with 105 (21.2%) in their 70s, and 43 (8.7%) in their 60s, 10 (2.0%) in their 50s, one (0.2%) in the 40-49 age bracket, and one in the 30-39 age group.